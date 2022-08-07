6 injured after tree falls on class reunion party in Fairmount Park, police say

A reunion party took a shocking turn when police say an old tree came falling down Sunday afternoon.

Six people were reportedly injured when the tree fell on the 5300 block of Georges Hill Driver around 12:20 p.m.

Police say they ranged in age from 66-67 years old, and were all transported to local hospitals in stable condition.

SkyFOX was live over the scene where the collapsed tree could be seen with debris underneath, and several tents surrounding it.

The injured people were all attending a reunion party for a graduation class, according to police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.