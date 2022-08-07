Police: 4 women shot 10 minutes apart in two separate shootings in Philadelphia neighborhoods

article

Two overnight shooting in Philadelphia have left four women injured in the hospital, according to police.

Police say several shots were fired on the 1300 block of North Newkirk Street around 2:14 a.m. Sunday.

Three women were reportedly struck by gunfire: a 19-year-old suffered three shots to the back, three shots to the neck and three shots to the hand; a 21-year-old was shot once in the forearm, shoulder and hand; and a 20-year-old woman was hit twice in the lower body.

All three women are said to be in stable condition at Temple University Hospital.

A car at the scene also appeared to be struck by gunfire, with several shattered windows.

Just 10 minutes later, police say another woman was shot in the lower body on the 5600 block of Morton Street. She was placed in critical but stable condition at Einstein Medical Center.

No arrests have been made in either shooting, and no weapons recovered.