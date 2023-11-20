6 sought in another Philadelphia semi-truck heist: This time it was talcum powder

Crab legs, frozen meat, and now talcum powder. It appears tractor trailers have become the target of an unusual crime spree in Philadelphia.

The latest heist took place on the 1700 block of Swanson Street around 12:39 a.m. Monday.

Police say six masked suspects were seen stealing talcum powder from a semi-trailer truck, putting it into their vehicles.

Those vehicles then fled on Snyder Avenue.

This robbery comes less than a week after boxes of meat were stolen from the back of truck in South Philadelphia, and last month, a tractor trailer was robbed of $73,000 worth of crab clusters.