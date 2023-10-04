Philadelphia shellfish heist: $73,000 worth of crabs stolen from back of truck, police say

A fishy situation unfolded in North Philadelphia Wednesday thanks to some shellfish thieves!

The early morning theft ended with 184 cases of crab clusters valued at $73,000 being stolen from the back of a tractor-trailer, according to officials.

Police say they were met with several fleeing vehicles when they arrived at the 1800 block of Germantown Avenue around 1:45 a.m.

An open tractor-trailer was then discovered with its driver asleep in the front.

Officers woke the driver, and informed him that trailer was broken into.

The driver told police he didn't hear or see anyone take the items, and that the container was locked with a metal seal and padlock.

An investigation into the crab theft is currently underway.