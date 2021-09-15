6-year-old girl struck by vehicle in Kensington, police say

article

Philadelphia police say a 6-year-old girl was struck by a vehicle in Kensington.

It happened on the 600 block of Wishart Street around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The girl is currently in stable condition at Temple University Hospital.

According to police, the vehicle fled in an unknown direction.

Police originally said the girl suffered a graze wound to the face, but later sent a correction that the injuries sustained were from the vehicle.

So far, no arrests have been made.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

