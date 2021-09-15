Double stabbing leaves 2 hospitalized in Germantown, police say

article

Two people are injured and hospitalized after a double stabbing in the Germantown section of the city.

Police say the incident happened at approximately 12:17 a.m. on the 200 block of Apsley Street.

A 20-year-old woman suffered three stab wounds to the right wrist, left shoulder, and left thigh. She was taken to Temple University Hospital where she was placed in stable condition.

An 18-year-old woman was stabbed twice, once in the left leg and once in the right arm. She was taken to Albert Einstein Medical Center and placed in stable condition as well.

Both victims are being held as prisoners. According to police, a juvenile apprehended for assault during the incident as well.

A weapon was also recovered.

