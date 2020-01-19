61-year-old man critically wounded in West Philadelphia hit-and-run; driver sought

article

Police are investigating after they say a man was critically injured in a West Philadelphia hit-and-run.

The incident occurred around 3 a.m. Sunday at Creighton Street and West Girard Avenue.

Police said the victim, a 61-year-old pedestrian, suffered head trauma after being struck by a driver. He was transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition.

No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online. All tips are confidential.

