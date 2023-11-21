7-Eleven employee punched, kicked to ground by group in Center City: police
article
PHILADELPHIA - A robbery ended with a brutal assault when police say several thieves attacked a young man in Center City earlier this month.
The 22-year-old victim was working at 7-Eleven on Chestnut Street when the group entered around 7 p.m. November 10.
Police say the man was punched and kicked to the ground as his $1,000 cell phone was stolen from his pocket.
MORE HEADLINES:
- 6 sought in another Philadelphia semi-truck heist: This time it was talcum powder
- Man charged with attempting to murder stepfather outside East Germantown home in July: DA
- Robbery escalates into shooting right outside victim's home in Port Richmond: police
He suffered minor bruises from the attack.
On Tuesday, police released surveillance images as they attempt to identify the suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Philadelphia police.