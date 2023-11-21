Robbery escalates into shooting right outside victim's home in Port Richmond: police
PHILADELPHIA - A man is in critical condition after several shots were fired during a robbery early Tuesday morning in Philadelphia's Port Richmond section.
The 32-year-old victim had just parked in front of his home on the 3400 block of Gaul Street when a white pickup truck pulled up around 3 a.m.
Police say the passenger got out, robbed the victim, then shot him in the neck.

At least three shots were fired, leaving the man with critical injuries.
No arrests have been made at this time.