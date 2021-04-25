7 hurt in overnight shootings as gun violence continues to rage in Philadelphia

article

Seven people are hospitalized Sunday morning after overnight violence continued.

In a first shooting, a 19-year-old Black man was shot once in the head. The incident happened on the 1000 block of West Ruscomb Street on the highway at approximately 9:51 p.m. He was transported by private vehicle to Albert Einstein Medical Center and currently is listed in critical condition. The scene was held, no arrest was made and no weapon recovered. The investigation is active and ongoing with Northeast Detectives Division.

In a second shooting, a 37-year-old Black man was shot multiple times throughout the body, according to authorities. The incident happened on teh 100 block of East Clearfield Street at approximately 12:14 a.m. He was transported by police to Temple University Hospital and is currently listed in critical condition. The scene was held, but no arrest was made and no weapon recovered. The investigation is active and ongoing with East Detectives Division.

On the 6400 block of Torresdale Avenue on the highway at approximately 12:45 a.m., a 41-year-old black male was shot in the right leg. He was transported by private vehicle to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital and is currently listed in stable condition. No scene was located, no arrest and no weapon recovered. The investigation is active and ongoing with Northeast Detectives Division.

On the 4200 block of Park Avenue on the highway at approximately 1:36 a.m., a 35-year-old black female was shot in the torso. She was transported by police to Temple University Hospital and is currently listed in stable condition. The scene was held, no arrest and no weapon recovered. The investigation is active and ongoing with East Detectives Division.

A 24-year-old black male was shot multiple times in the mid-section on the 3900 block of Ogden Street inside a private residence at approximately 1:37 a.m. He was transported by PFD-Medic Unit to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he was pronounced at 2:04 A.M., The scene was held, no arrest was made and no weapons recovered. The investigation is active and ongoing with Homicide Detectives Division.

A 33-year-old black male was shot in the groin and in the buttocks on the 500 block of West Butler Street on the highway at approximately 2:08 A.M. He was transported by police to Temple University Hospital and is currently listed in critical condition. No scene was located and no arrest was made and no weapon recovered. The investigation is active and ongoing with East Detectives Division.

On the 4200 block of North Broad Street on the highway at approximately 4:10 a.m., a 27-year-old hispanic male was shot in the right elbow. He walked into Temple University Hospital and is currently listed in stable condition. No scene located, no arrest and no weapon recovered. The investigation is active and ongoing with East Detectives Division.