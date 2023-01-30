7 residents displaced after flames erupt in Fishtown fire, police say

article

A fire broke out in Fishtown early Monday morning, leaving several people without a home.

Emergency crews responded to the fire at a home on the 500 block of East Cabout Street around 2:20 a.m.

A second alarm was declared nearly an hour and a half later. Several fire trucks could be seen lining the street as they battled the blaze.

Police say seven people were displaced due to the fire, but no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire has yet to be released.