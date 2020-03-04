7 students diagnosed with the mumps in New Castle County

article

Seven students have been diagnosed with the mumps in New Castle County, officials announced Wednesday.

Two other students have probable cases of the mumps, according to public health officials.

Of the students whose cases are confirmed, five attend William Penn High School, one attends George Read Middle School, and another attends St. Georges Technical High School.

The Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) considers anything above three cases an official outbreak.

School officials said that they contacted the families of students who are at a heightened risk due to their immunization status and provided them with the appropriate DPH guidance.

Individuals at "heightened risk" include those who received only one of the two recommended doses of the Measles/Mumps/Rubella (MMR) vaccine, as well as those who did not receive any of the recommended doses of the MMR vaccine.

The symptoms of mumps include fever, headache, body aches, loss of appetite and swelling of parotid salivary glands. Mumps symptoms can develop from 12 days to 25 days after exposure.

Colonial School District officials urged students to follow good handwashing and germ prevention measures amid outbreak concerns.

The school district also said it is doubling efforts to disinfect commonly used surfaces.

