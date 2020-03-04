Delaware school district tries new device to fight germs as coronavirus spreads

As the number of coronavirus cases continues to rise, Philadelphia area schools are doing what they can to prevent the spread of germs.

One of the solutions is called the Protexus wand, which is a handheld electrostatic spraying tool that attacks microbes and decontaminates facilities.

The Colonial School District has been using the Protexus wand to disinfect its classrooms to prevent the spread of germs that could lead to illnesses among students and staff.

FOX 29’s Thomas Drayton visited the Pleasantville Elementary School in New Castle County to see firsthand how the innovative solution works.

“We do a lot, really, trying to keep everyone clean,” Principal Jennifer Alexander explained.

Principal Alexander added that depending to the nature of the illness, approximately 15-30 students are out of school at any given time.

Advertisement

So, how does the Protexus wand work?

The disinfectant wand sprays a positively-charged mist that adheres to any service upon which it is sprayed.

Instead of wiping down the solution, the disinfecting spray can dry on the surface to ensure that it is clean.

The wand takes cleaning tablets that are safe for humans and won’t expose them to any dangerous chemicals.

Most importantly, the disinfectant spray can kill bacteria that can cause illnesses such as the flu, MRSA, and is known to work on certain coronavirus strains.

“We use these throughout the day,” Mr. Lambert explained.

Last spring, school officials began to budget for the wand, which costs approximately $700.

The timing was perfect considering the recent outbreak of the coronavirus, which is effecting nations globally and is impacting the United States.

Currently, the Philadelphia Health Department says it is now investigating one possible case of COVID-19 coronavirus within the city.

However, there are currently no confirmed cases of the virus in Philadelphia or the tri-state area.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Tensions rise as U.S. death toll from coronavirus reaches 9

Questions mount in US about overdue testing for coronavirus

Pennsylvania begins coronavirus testing at state-owned lab in Exton

Governor: No confirmed COVID-19 cases in NJ, 1 person being tested

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP