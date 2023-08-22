Chester County man, 83, arrested for killing his roommate over a dog: DA

An argument over a dog sparked a shooting that left one roommate dead, and the other charged with murder, according to the Chester County District Attorney's Office.

Keith Boggs, 61, was found unresponsive on the front steps of his Coatesville home over the weekend. His roommate, 83-year-old Uley Hines, is accused of shooting him to death.

A witness told police the roommates were arguing about a dog before at least two gunshots were fired.

She then heard Hines say, "I told you to stop f—ing with me!" as Boggs fell to the ground, according to authorities.

When officers arrived on scene, a bloody shoe print and a few drops of blood were found a few feet from the front door.

An autopsy later revealed that Boggs died from three gunshot wounds to his chest and arm.

Police say Hines was arrested the same day after driving away from his home, which he shared with Boggs, a female roommate and her child. It is unknown if they were home at the time of the shooting.

Hines is charged with murder and related weapons offenses, and has been remanded to Chester County Prison in lieu of bail.