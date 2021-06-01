8th birthday party held in memory of West Philly boy shot and killed in 2020

A birthday party was held in memory of Zamar Jones who would have turned eight-years-old Tuesday.

"That’s my boy. That’s my boy," said Zamar’s mom, Jennifer Lee. The day, like all others, is tough her.

"He’s not here to help celebrate his birthday. I don’t know. I’m just upset that’s all," Jennifer lamented. But she wanted to do this for her other children.

Zamar has five siblings.

"They miss him, so I do it for them so they can keep him in their remembrance," Jennifer commented.

She held the party at Granahan Playground, in West Philly, which has been transformed into what is now called Skate University. A picture of Zamar's face and adorable missing tooth-smile is painted on the wall of the center.

Cohen Thompson is the co-founder of the new park and says the painting is there to show love for Zamar.

"I wish he was alive and here and playing like he would want to," said Thompson. He wanted to provide the safe space, free food, free roller skating, a water area and music all to help the family honor Zamar.

"It shows that every victim is not just a number. We want to celebrate them living instead of just coming together when a person dies," Thompson added.

Zamar was killed August of 2020. He was playing with toys on his porch on Simpson Street when someone opened fire on the block. A bullet hit Zamar in the head.

His mother says she will continue to do things in honor and memory of her son so that his siblings always remember him.

"Through birthday parties, pictures, videos and stuff like that. The school they go to. They all kind of go to the same school so the teachers help them. It’s a lot," Jennifer added.

Police arrested and charged a 27-year-old with Zamar's murder. They said he was trying to shoot another man when Zamar was hit. Police said two other suspects eventually turned themselves in in connection with the shooting.

___

RELATED:

Police identify 7-year-old boy shot in West Philadelphia drive-by

Police: 7-year-old boy dies following Saturday shooting in West Philadelphia

Police identify 2 additional suspects in shooting death of 7-year-old in West Philadelphia

Emergency community meeting held after fatal shooting of 7-year-old boy in West Philly

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter