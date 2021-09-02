9-month-old Afghan baby dies after landing at Philadelphia International Airport
article
PHILADELPHIA - A 9-month-old Afghan baby on a flight of evacuees died after landing at the Philadelphia International Airport, according to authorities.
"We send our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of the decedent," a city spokesperson said in a statement to FOX 29.
No word on how the baby died. The case was transferred to the Philadelphia Medical Examiner’s Office and is currently pending investigation by the MEO and the Special Victims Unit.
RELATED HEADLINES:
- Over 500 Afghan refugees arrive at Philadelphia International Airport
- 13 US service members among several killed in Kabul airport suicide attacks
- ‘We will hunt you down and make you pay’ Biden says after Kabul airport suicide attacks
- Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst welcomes group of Afghan refugees, more expected in days ahead
- Evacuations in Afghanistan continue, women national soccer players among those out
___
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP
SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube
Advertisement