9-month-old Afghan baby dies after landing at Philadelphia International Airport

A 9-month-old Afghan baby on a flight of evacuees died after landing at the Philadelphia International Airport, according to authorities.

"We send our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of the decedent," a city spokesperson said in a statement to FOX 29.

No word on how the baby died. The case was transferred to the Philadelphia Medical Examiner’s Office and is currently pending investigation by the MEO and the Special Victims Unit.

