Cody Balmer’s 911 call after arson at Gov. Shapiro’s residence released

The Brief 911 tapes have been released in regard to the fire set at the Pennsylvania Governor’s mansion over the weekend. The call was made just moments after the arson at the mansion early Sunday morning.



FOX 29 has obtained the 911 call, allegedly made by Cody Balmer, explaining the circumstances of why he allegedly set fire to the Pennsylvania Governor’s mansion.

What we know:

In it, Balmer mentions the war in Israel and Palestine and admits to the arson.

Balmer faces numerous charges, including attempted murder.

Transcript of 911 call:

"9-1-1, what's the address of the emergency?"

"Well, I don't really have an emergency. I would like to apologize. Um, Governor Josh Shapiro needs to know that Cody Balmer will not take part in his plans for what he wants to do to the Palestinian people. He needs to leave my family alone. He needs to get his eyes off of my daughters. And he needs to stop having my friends killed, like he had Manny killed two weeks ago, or last week on Saturday. Our people have been put through too much by that monster. All he has is a banquet hall to clean up. I'm tired of offering extensions of peace. I only want to be able to provide for my children. I should not be taken to these extremes. It's not fair. I wish no harm onto anyone. But that man...that man, he is doing serious, serious harm to probably yourself included. And I do wish you the best, sir. You all know where to find me. I'm not hiding, and I will confess to everything that I had done."