A Jersey Shore town is shutting down a large part of its beach this summer

Summer in the Delaware Valley means endless days at the Jersey Shore, from Cape May to Atlantic City, beaches are packed with families and friends.

However, some beachgoers will have to find a new place to soak up the sun this year!

Brigantine is closing a portion of its beach from mid-July, until sometime this fall, so crews can lay down new sand in an effort to help beach erosion.

The beach will be off-limits to locals and visitors for more than 30 blocks, from 14th Street, all the way down to 48th Street.

City leaders say they know it's an inconvenience during the summer months, but they are aiming to finish the project before peak hurricane season.