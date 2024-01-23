Suspect wanted in point-blank range shooting on Philadelphia street

Disturbing video shared by Philadelphia police shows a shooting suspect open fire on a man from close range while walking down the street last month.

The victim, a 33-year-old man, is seen walking on the 2800 block of North 8th Street when the unknown gunman fires at least three shots and calmly walks away.

Police said the victim was hit in the chest, back and head. He was taken to Temple University Hospital where he was placed in critical condition, police reported.

Investigators did not provide a description of the suspected shooter, but video shows the gunman in a light-colored coat and pants, with a dark shirt and a snow hat.

Anyone with information on the shooting should contact police immediately.