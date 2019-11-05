Abington High School student fighting Hodgkin’s lymphoma in need of bone marrow donor

An Abington High School student is fighting Hodgkin's lymphoma and is in desperate need of a bone marrow donor.

"It's been hard sometimes, but I have my friends and family to support me," 17-year-old Juwan Adams told FOX 29.

Adams has not skipped a beat as he faces what could be his final challenge to beat Hodgkin's lymphoma. The very popular and accomplished Abington High School senior was recently inducted in the National Honor Society.

"I believe that the attitude is what helps you beat it," Adams said.

Adams kept smiling as he first fought off the blood cancer after he was diagnosed at age 13 using his own cells. His grit and positive attitude made him a hero to many and the face on CHOP's Cancer Center website.

"Unfortunately in May of this year his Hodgkin's came back again," Dr. Susan Rheighold said.

Advertisement

Adams' pediatric oncologist Dr. Susan Rheingold says his only hope is an unrelated bone marrow donor.

"The number of minorities in the national registry in the U.S. is small so finding donors who can match some of our minority patients is very challenging," she explained.

His family, friends and his high school teachers administrators and classmates are not giving up. They've jumped into searched mode hoping to find a perfect match.

"People are starting to wake up and realize kids more and more are dying each day and if they have a chance to do something. They should take every step they can," Adams said.

Partnered with the Be The Match non-profit hundreds of people many of them minorities are being screened and they're still going.

Adams credits his faith and his parents for his can-do never give up spirit that he is passing on the others.

If you wish to help, please visit the Prayers for Juwan Facebook page, here.