Photo of student with gun in school prompted Academy Park lockdown, authorities say

Academy Park High School went into a lockdown Friday morning after officials say a student brought 'what looks to be a firearm' to school and posted about it on social media.

Officials say they are looking into whether or not the gun was real.

The lockdown went into effect shortly after 9:35 a.m. at the school located on the 300 block of Calcon Hook Road in Sharon Hill.

Authorities say the juvenile suspect was taken into custody without incident and the possible weapon was recovered.

There were no injuries reported to any students, staff, or police. Police on scene say they don't believe the weapon was ever fired and that it was located inside of classroom.

Police responded to the scene after they were made aware that the student had posted a photo of himself with the firearm on social media. Authorities say the post did not appear to include a specific threat.

SKYFOX was over the scene as dozens of emergency vehicles surround the school, including several that appeared to have driven right up to the school's front doors.

Authorities say the school remained in a lockdown around 10:45 a.m. pending further investigation, but say the situation is under control.

