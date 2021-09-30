Suspected hit-and-run driver charged in South Philly crash that left woman with serious injuries

article

A driver accused of slamming into a woman near a popular South Philadelphia cheesestake shop is facing several charges over a month after the crash.

The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office on Wednesday charged 33-year-old Marie Martinez with aggravated assault, accident involving death or injury while not licensed, tempering with evidence and related crimes.

Prosecutors allege that on the evening of Aug. 28 Martinez hit a 52-year-old woman with her car near The Original Tony Luke's on Oregon Avenue and continued driving.

The victim, who prosecutors did not name, sustained multiple injuries including a broken pelvis and head trauma that required her to be put on a ventilator, according to the DA's office.

"These incidents are entirely preventable when drivers follow traffic rules and are respectful of the safety of everyone who shares our roadways, including pedestrians, cyclists, and children," The D.A.'s office said in a statement.

