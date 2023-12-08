Expand / Collapse search
Accused porch pirate wanted after hitting officer with car during traffic stop in Camden County: police

7:05PM
Camden County
Accused porch pirate Ebony Gomez is wanted after police say she struck an officer with her car while eluding police Friday in Gloucester Township.

GLOUCESTER TWP, N.J. - An accused porch pirate is wanted after police say she hit an officer with a her vehicle while fleeing from police Friday in Gloucester Township. 

Ebony Gomez is being sought after a white Dodge Journey linked to recent package thefts fled officers during a traffic on Jarvis Road in Sicklerville. 

Police believe Gomez is the woman captured on video stealing packages from at least three homes in Cherrywood and Mayfair Woods developments. 

Before Gomez fled from police around 2 p.m. Friday, investigators say officers noticed children who were not properly restrained in the back of the vehicle.

Police caught up with Gomez's vehicle a short time later on Parsons Court, roughly a mile away from where she sped away from the traffic stop.

As officers approached her vehicle and gave commands to surrender, police say Gomez fled again and struck an officer with her vehicle. 

Police briefly pursued Gomez's car, but suspended the chase for safety concerns. The officer was brought to Cooper Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Gomez, whose last known address is in Jacksonville, Florida, is being sought on several charges. Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call police.