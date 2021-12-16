Activists demand charges against officers involved in shooting death of Fanta Bility

Activists in Delaware County are once again calling for criminal charges against Sharon Hill Police officers whose bullets struck and killed an 8-year-old child outside a football game.

Investigators say there was a verbal altercation outside the Aug. 27 football game at an Academy Park High School that resulted in two teenagers exchanging gunfire with one another on the 900 block of Coates Street.

Their shootout wounded a bystander who was caught on the crossfire.

RELATED COVERAGE:

The Delaware County District Attorney’s office said their shootout prompted nearby police officers to discharge their service weapons. Authorities say gunfire from the officers’ weapons injured three bystanders and tragically killed Fanta Bility.

"We expect the D.A to be more transparent, go back to work, figure out what really happened and charge those police officers who were involved," State Senator Anthony Williams said during a call for justice rally held on Thursday.

A grand jury is investigating the case and Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer has declined to comment while the grand jury works. Meanwhile, Sharon Hill is taking a look at its use of force policies.

Two teens were charged in early Nov. for their alleged roles in the incident that lead up to the shootout. Angelo "AJ" Ford, of Sharon Hill, is facing multiple charges, including first-degree murder.

The officers, who have not been officially named, are on administrative leave.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter