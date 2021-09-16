Independent investigation underway into shooting that killed 8-year-old Fanta Bility

An independent investigation is underway into what happened the night 8-year-old Fanta Bility was shot and killed after a high school football game.

In a unanimous vote, Sharon Hill Borough Council appointed former Philadelphia District Attorney Kelly Hodge to investigate borough police policies and procedures the night 8-year-old Fanta Bility was shot and killed and four others were injured, struck in a barrage of gunfire. There's a high probability the shots came from the police, according to the Delaware County District Attorney's Office.

"We will take the time that is necessary in order to go ahead and evaluate all of the factual information that we can gather and receive," Hodge said.

Accountability is what the small crowd at the meeting is demanding.

"The police, who are there to protect us, are the ones who hit this little girl. What training do you take that teaches a cop to shoot into a crowd of people?" Darby Township resident Don King said.

With questions about "race" at the forefront.

"We know for a fact had that been a field filled with white families, even if they heard a gunshot, they would not have fired up that field the way they did," Donna Hunter said.

Those same concerns echoed earlier in the day during a press conference of the Delaware County Black Caucus and other leaders.

Why they want to know why is DA Jack Stollsteimer taking so long to release the officer's names and preliminary details.

A memorial has started in honor of Fanta at the Sharron Hill Sports Complex. Anyone wishing to help the family with expenses can do so at the GoFundMe page.

No arrests have been reported as authorities continue to investigate the deadly shooting.

