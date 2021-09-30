Delaware County Black Caucus calls for justice in shooting death of Fanta Bility

The Delaware County Black Caucus on Thursday said the Sharon Hill police officers who were involved in a shooting that lead to the death 8-year-old Fanta Bility should be fired.

According to a preliminary investigation, three officers were patrolling the Sharon Hill Sports Complex following a game between Academy High School and Pennsbury High School in late August when gunfire erupted on the 900 block of Coates Street.

At least one bullet came towards the officers and injured a civilian, according to Delaware County DA Jack Stollsteimer. Investigators say the officers fired back and may have hit four people, including 8-year-old Fanta Bility and her 12-year-old sister.

Bility suffered a gunshot wound to her neck and died at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. Her older sister was treated and released that same night, according to the family.

The officers have since been placed on administrative duties, but Black Caucus members came together at the Sharon Hill Sports Complex on Thursday to demand that more aggressive be taken.

"We believe that if indeed the officers were involved in the tragic shooting of Fanta they should be terminated," Pennsylvania State Senator Anthony Williams said.

The Caucus also called for a series of reforms including better training for officers, body cameras on at all times and an apology from Sharon Hill.

Sheila Carter of the Darby-area NAACP said an apology provides the understanding that the family has "lost a loved one."

"The entire Borough family grieves for Fanta Bility’s family and all those affected by the Academy Park High School football game shooting," Darby Borough said in a statement.

Bruce Castor, a high-profile attorney representing the family, says the Bility's now believe an apology is "too little too late."

The Delaware County District Attorney wants an investigating grand jury impaneled to probe the shooting. Meanwhile, Sharon Hill has hired a firm to review its use of force policy.

