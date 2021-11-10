Teen arrested in alleged connection to death of 8-year-old Fanta Bility at Pa. football game

Authorities in Delaware County have announced charges against two teenagers for their alleged roles in a shootout that resulted in the death of 8-year-old Fanta Bility at an Academy Park High School football game in August.

Wednesday, police announced Angelo "AJ" Ford, of Sharon Hill, was arrested on multiple charges, including first-degree murder. 18-year-old Hasein Strand is also facing charges in the case, but remains at large.

Investigators say there was a verbal altercation outside the Aug. 27 football game that resulted in Ford and Strand exchanging gunfire with one another on the 900 block of Coates Street.

Their shootout wounded a bystander who was caught on the crossfire.

The Delaware County District Attorney’s office also says their shootout prompted nearby police officers to discharge their service weapons. Authorities say gunfire from the officers’ weapons injured three bystanders and tragically killed Fanta Bility.

"The killing of Fanta Bility was a tragedy not just for her family, but for the entire Delaware County community. Today’s arrests begin the criminal process for those that initiated the deadly events of August 27th by shooting to kill at a high school football game," said Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer.

Stollsteimer says a grand jury will be seated later this month to review the entire case and determine whether the officers’ use of deadly force was justified.

"Still, the pursuit of justice for Fanta demands that my office continue its comprehensive review of the actions of all parties involved in the tragic chain of events. On November 18th, a Grand Jury composed of Delaware County residents will be seated to review the entire case, so that it may be determined whether the police officers’ use of deadly force was justified."

Ford is in custody and will be held without bond following his arraignment, according to the district attorney's office.

