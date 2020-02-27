AG: Former state senator Michael Folmer pleads guilty to child pornography charges

article

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro on Thursday announced that former state senator Michael Folmer has plead guilty to charges of child pornography.

Authorities began to investigate Folmer after they received a tip about a suspected explicit image uploaded to the social media website Tumblr. Police reportedly traced the account to Folmer's email address and home address.

Investigators allegedly found two images of child pornography on Folmer's cellphone after they executed a search warrant at his house in Lebanon County in September.

Folmer was charged with possession of child pornography and criminal use of a communication facility, both felonies.

"These acts are heinous and today's results prove that no one is above the law," A.G. Shapiro tweeted. "Harm our children and you will be held accountable."

Long considered one of the chamber's most conservative members, Folmer was crucial to helping swing Republican votes behind a bill to legalize medical marijuana in 2016. He routinely pulls a miniature copy of the U.S. Constitution from his breast pocket when speaking publicly to emphasize a point.

On one recent hot-button issue, Folmer had opposed legislation to lift legal barriers that block long-ago victims of child sexual abuse from suing institutions, such as the Roman Catholic Church, that may have covered up the crimes.

