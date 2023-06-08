I-95 shooting: Anthony Allegrini Jr. to be laid to rest Thursday

A teen driver who was shot and killed by a Pennsylvania state trooper over the weekend will be laid to rest on Thursday.

18-year-old Anthony Allegrini Jr. was fatally shot early Sunday morning as troopers responded to reports illegal burnouts and drag racing on I-95.

State police say the first two troopers to arrive on the scene found the highway blocked off by vehicles and pedestrians shortly before 3:30 a.m. The troopers spotted a black Audi S4 parked on the shoulder of the highway with its license plate covered.

Four people were then seen getting into that Audi, and state police say the troopers positioned their patrol car in front of that car.

The troopers then got out of their vehicle and approached the Audi on foot.

State police say the driver, later identified as Allegrini, failed to yield and struck the two troopers with his vehicle.

One of the troopers then discharged his service pistol into the front windshield, hitting Allegrini. Allegrini was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials say they believe only a single shot was fired. Both troopers suffered minor injuries to their legs.

Funeral plans earlier this week, as an attorney representing Allegrini’s family pressed for a full investigation into the incident.

Allegrini’s funeral will be held at Pagano Funeral Home on the 3700 block of Foulk Road at 7 p.m. Thursday. The viewing will begin at 4 p.m.