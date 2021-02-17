All School District of Philadelphia buildings to close Thursday, due to impending snow

article

All school buildings will close Thursday, due to the snow, School District of Philadelphia officials announced.

Authorities with the district listed buildings to close include all Family Technology Centers, Specialized Services Regional Centers, headquarters on North Broad Street and all school buildings, based on Thursday’s forecasted snow event.

Additionally, students will continue to observe digital lessons, as planned. There is no "snow day."

School officials said, despite the Tech Support Centers being shuttered, families and staff can utilize the Tech Support hotline at 215-400-5555 (staff) and 215-400-4444 (families).

Essential personnel will be contacted by their supervisor in regard to how they will report for the day and will be compensated according to the provisions of their collective bargaining agreements. All other staff will work from home.

___

Advertisement

RELATED:

Winter storm warnings issued with several inches of snow expected Thursday

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter