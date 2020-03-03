Allen Iverson surprises Philadelphia girls’ basketball star with historic invitation

A Philadelphia high school student received the surprise of a lifetime from Allen Iverson.

Diamond Johnson is a star at Neumann Gorretti High School – located in South Philadelphia – and set to graduate with the class of 2020.

Diamond Johnson and her coach Andrea Peterson join FOX 29’s Good Day Philadelphia in studio to celebrate the news of her incredible honor.

If graduating high school isn’t monumental enough, Johnson was selected to make history with an invitation to NBA legend Allen Iverson’s showcase game series.

In a tweet shared Monday, Iverson shared a video showing him personally facetiming with Johnson to invite her to his Classic.

“Be tough in that gym and be tough outside of it,” Iverson told the team. Then his business partners personally invited her to play in the classic.

Johnson was visibly emotional when she received the invite since it’s a significant honor.

Advertisement

The 24K Showcase at the Iverson Classic has historically been played with all men.

Johnson will be the first woman to integrate the game at this level, according to Classic officials.

Diamond Johnson, a senior at the catholic high school, is an MVP of the Philadelphia Catholic League and was ranked a #14 recruit by ESPN for the Class of 2020.

Diamond Johnson, #22 of Team Next, drives to the basket during the SLAM Summer Classic 2019 girls game.(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

And while this is a significant milestone for Johnson, she is no stranger to receiving incredible honors.

In March 2019, Johnson was named the Gatorade Pennsylvania Girls Basketball Player of the Year.

“Diamond Johnson is pretty much unstoppable,” said Beulah Osueke, head coach at West Catholic High. “She’s small and quick, she’s got a deadly floater and she can shoot from well behind the line. She changes the entire dynamic of that team.”

Johnson has signed on to play at Rutgers University when she graduates and heads to college.

Diamond Johnson and her coach Andrea Peterson join FOX 29’s Good Day Philadelphia in studio to celebrate the news of her incredible honor.

​​The 24K Showcase is a full-length game that eatures top ranked talent and participants are selected without regard to class.

Iverson noted that this year’s Classic “will be played in memory of Kobe and Gianna Bryant.”

Kobe and Gianna Bryant were killed in a helicopter crash that claimed the lives of several others in late January.

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP