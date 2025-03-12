Allentown police address 'use of force' video circulating on social media from 2023

The Brief A video showing a "use of force" arrest from 2023 is being shared on social media. Police say the arrest stemmed from a disturbance at a bar involving underage females. The "use of force" was determined to be justified.



The Allentown Police Department is speaking after a resurfaced bodycam video is making the rounds on social media more than a year later.

The backstory:

Police say the incident began on December 23, 2023, when officers responded to a call from bar staff that two underage females were causing a disturbance after being removed for a commotion they made inside.

After being told they were no longer allowed on the property, police say the suspects initially agreed to wait down the block for their rideshare driver.

However, an officer spotted them back in front of the bar a short time later.

Police say they refused to leave after repeated verbal warnings, showing "signs of impairment."

When the officer initiated an arrest, police say they resisted, leading to the "use of force" to take them back into custody.

They were each charged with simple assault, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, public drunkenness, and underage drinking.

What they're saying:

"We recognize that social media clips may not always provide a full and accurate account of events," the department said in a statement. "The officer’s body-worn camera footage captured the entire interaction, offering a more complete perspective."

The "use of force" was also determined to be justified during a review by the Allentown Police Department’s Use of Force Review Committee.

The department says "no further comment" will be made about the incident.