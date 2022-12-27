Expand / Collapse search

Video: Police searching for suspect who fired shots into North Philadelphia home, struck 14-year-old

By FOX 29 Staff
Published 
Crime & Public Safety
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Police searching for suspect who fired shots into North Philly home, struck teen, authorities say

Police released surveillance video and asked for the public's help to identify a suspect caught on video shooting into a North Philadelphia home. A teenager inside was struck by one of the bullets, according to police.

PHILADELPHIA - Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department's Shooting Investigation Group is asking for the public's help to identify a suspect wanted in the shooting of a juvenile in North Philadelphia. 

According to police, the shooting occurred on December 19 on the 2100 block of W York Street. 

Authorities say a resident of York Street had what police say was a "brief verbal dispute" with an unknown person walking in the area. 

The unknown man then walked up to the house and fired several shots into the front door, striking a 14-year-old in the buttocks one time, police say. 

Police released surveillance video of the shooting, which shows the alleged suspect shooting into the property before walking off. 

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact police at 215-686-8477 or submit an anonymous tip online. 