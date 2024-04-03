Andre Gordon Jr. extradited back to Pennsylvania to face charges in Falls Township murders

article

Andre Gordon Jr. has been extradited back to Pennsylvania where he will face charges in the murders of his stepmother, teen sister, and the mother of his two children.

Wednesday morning, Gordon appeared for an extradition hearing in Mercer County, New Jersey, where he was arrested hours after he allegedly shot and killed the three victims inside two separate Falls Township homes back on March 16.

Gordon had been facing carjacking and weapons charges in New Jersey in connection to the deadly rampage that began when he carjacked a driver in Trenton earlier that morning.

Investigators say Gordon drove that vehicle into Pennsylvania and killed is stepmother, 52-year-old Karen Gordon, and his sister, 13-year-old Kera Gordon, at a home on Viewpoint Lane.

He then got back into that vehicle and drove to Edgewood Lane where authorities say he shot and killed Taylor Daniel, 25, with whom he has two children. He’s also accused of assaulting Daniel’s mother with his rifle inside the home before he once again fled in the stolen vehicle.

Investigators say Gordon carjacked another person in a Dollar Tree parking lot and fled to Trenton where police believed he barricaded himself inside a home with hostages. The residents were safely removed from the home by members of the SWAT team, and Gordon managed to elude police.

He was eventually arrested blocks away from the Trenton home where police believed he was hiding out. An affidavit said Gordon had cut his hair during his time on the run in an effort to try to avoid police.

The Bucks Count District Attorney’s Office had previously charged Gordon with first and second-degree murder, burglary, aggravated assault, and related offenses.