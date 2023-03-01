Another dead whale floats off Ocean County coast, as a dolphin washes up in Brigantine

In the last 24 hours, in Brigantine, a dolphin washed up on the shore and a dead whale is floating offshore of Seaside Park.

Different theories abound as to why so many dead mammals keep washing up, but nobody with eyes toward the breakers likes the look of it.

"It’s awful. It’s happening too much, it really is. Something’s gotta be done," resident Kathy Titus said.

Some people just pulled up to see, while others have been on the beach for hours. A half mile out is what all the fuss is about – a dead whale bobbing in the waves. Drone pilot Anthony Jonin provided FOX 29 with video, where plenty of seagulls were flying above the whale.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Kathy Titus says Seaside Park joins other shore towns, like Manasquan and Atlantic City, whose beaches have hosted dead mammals this winter.

"Why is this happening? I don’t understand. You haven’t heard of this in forever. And now? Now it’s happening once a week," Titus explained. "The dolphins, just last week, there was a dolphin that came up in Avalon, I heard. It’s terrible."

A dead porpoise also washed up on the north end of Brigantine Wednesday. And, locals who feel their opinions have been overlooked by Trenton on offshore wind farms remain skeptical of the underwater surveying.

"Our first year, we had three sightings, for of a total of five whales. Now we’re getting 600 sightings a season," Paul Sieswerda, of Gotham Whale, stated.

Paul Sieswerda says he understands about the windmills. But, the population has been increasing for more than 10 years. He’s done the research regarding warmer water, more food for mammals and more hits from ships. And, he says he’s grilled the windmill people.

"They are required by law to have an observer on board and shut down their operations when whales are in the area. If they don’t do that, they are subject to criminal penalties," Sieswerda said.

If the science is right, underwater surveying would be one thing to stop. Global warming, leading to slightly higher water temperatures and more mammals in Jersey shore waters and shipping lanes, along with more ships in the waters near Philly and New York in recent memory? Those are different things entirely.