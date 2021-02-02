Archdiocese of Philadelphia parish, regional elementary schools delayed 2 hours Wednesday

article

Archdiocesan high schools in Philadelphia will hold virtual classes Wednesday, while parish and regional elementary schools in the city will be delayed two hours as cleanup continues from the storm.

Archdiocesan high schools and parochial elementary schools in the suburbs normally follow the decision of their corresponding local public school district and submit closure status independently.

For the latest school closings and delays, please click here.

