Argument inside Kingsessing bar sparks shooting that left 1 woman dead: police

article

An argument inside a Philadelphia bar sparked a deadly shooting in the city's Kingsessing section, according to police.

Chief Inspector Scott Small says a 27-year-old woman was dropped off at Presbyterian Hospital just before 1 a.m. on Thursday morning.

Officials say the woman was shot in the chest and arm and pronounced dead at 1:11 a.m.

According to police, individuals who dropped her off at the hospital told authorities she was shot at 53rd and Woodland, where a crime scene was located.

Police say witnesses told them the woman was inside a bar when she got into a verbal altercation with a 23-year-old man.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

The argument began inside the bar before they went outside, where gunfire was exchanged, according to investigators.

Police say the 23-year-old man has a permit to carry and remained on scene to cooperate with authorities.

Officials say the car the 27-year-old woman was dropped off in is being held because blood was found in the back seat.

Authorities say the investigation is active and ongoing.