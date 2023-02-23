Woman fatally shot by teenager during armed robbery outside her Logan apartment, police say

Police are investigating a shooting in Logan that left a woman dead in the Logan section of Philadelphia.

According to authorities, the incident occurred around 1:45 a.m. on the 5100 block of N 12th Street.

Officials say officers responded to the area and found a 26-year-old woman lying on the highway. She was pronounced dead shortly after at 1:51 a.m., per police.

Authorities say the woman was found lying on the sidewalk near the entrance to her apartment complex.

According to investigators, five spent shell casings and two guns were discovered near by.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

Investigators say witnesses told authorities two masked men approached two women and tried to rob them.

According to Chief Inspector Scott Small, the 26-year-old woman also had a gun and fired some shots at the thieves.

Witnesses also told police that the masked suspects fled the scene in a white sedan, authorities say.

A 15-year-old male was later dropped off at Einstein Hospital with gunshot wounds to his hands, arms and chest, per police. Officials say he was dropped off in a white sedan that matched the description of the shooters' vehicle.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.