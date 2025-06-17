PECO, City Councilmember team up to offer free fans to Philly seniors

The Brief Over 500 free fans will be given out to seniors in need in the Philadelphia area. Philadelphia Councilman Curtis Jones Jr. and PECO will be teaming up for this event. Fans will be given out in six different locations in Philadelphia and surrounding areas.



Councilman Curtis Jones Jr. and PECO will be working together for the annual Summer Fan Distribution Program. This program aims to distribute free fans to seniors in the greater Philadelphia area.

What we know:

Throughout the 2-day event, nearly 600 fans will be handed out to seniors in need.

On Tuesday, June 17, six locations will be hosting as distributors for this cause. Then later in June, on the 23rd, a sole location in York County will be available. The exact locations and times for the event are as follows:

Tuesday, June 17

9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. | Norristown Fire Department - 201 West Freedley Street, Norristown, PA, 19401

9 a.m. to 11 a.m. | Falls Ridge - 4349 Ridge Avenue, Philadelphia PA, 19129

10 a.m. to 11 a.m. | Morrisville Senior Center - 31 E. Cleveland Ave., Morrisville, PA 19067

11 a.m. to 12 p.m. | County of Delaware Services for the Aging (COSA) - 1510 Chester Pike, Eddystone, PA

11 a.m. to 12 p.m. | Brandywine Valley Active Aging Coatesville Campus - 250 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd. Coatesville, PA 19320

Monday, June 23

9 a.m. to 10 a.m. | Delta Senior Center - 5 Pendryus Street, Delta PA 17314

To ensure that those who are most in need are supported, seniors who show up to a location that has no fans present will be put on a list to receive a fan at a later time. This act has been created to reflect "PECO's ongoing commitment to help its most vulnerable customers stay safe, cool, and comfortable during the region's hottest months."

What you can do:

Once the fans are distributed, users are encouraged to use less energy and save money by following the following steps: