Elderly woman trapped under Amtrak car saved in Wilmington: police

Amtrak police are investigating after they say an elderly woman fell and ended up under a train car in Wilmington Sunday evening.

On Sunday at around 6:50 p.m., Wilmington Fire Department (WFD), New Castle County EMS and St. Francis Hospital EMS were dispatched to the Wilmington Amtrak Station at 200 East Front Street for reports of an elderly woman who fell between a passenger train car and the station platform.

Upon arrival, Amtrak police said that the woman had fallen between a stopped passenger train and the station platform.

WFD members located the elderly woman under the car and set up extrication equipment to carefully remove her without causing further injury.

She was found to be conscious and alert, and was removed by rescue personnel after approximately 15 minutes.

After removal, the patient was turned over to waiting EMS personnel and transported to Christiana Trauma Center.

Amtrak Police are now investigating the circumstances that led up to the incident.

Approximately 20 fire and EMS personnel responded to the incident.



