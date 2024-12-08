Argument, shooting outside Trenton bar leaves 1 dead, another injured: police

Gunfire erupted outside a bar in Trenton early Sunday morning after an argument took a violent turn that claimed one man's life.

Officers responded to a shooting in progress at Al Lee’s Bar and Lounge on Dickinson Street around 1 a.m.

A gunshot victim, identified as 47-year-old Kristoffer Givens, was found and taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

MORE HEADLINES:

A second victim, a 40-year-old man, is also being treated at a local hospital for multiple gunshot wounds. His condition has yet to be released.

Police say the shooting stemmed from an argument outside the bar, when multiple shots were fired.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.