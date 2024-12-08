Homicide home invasion sparks search for suspect, vehicle in Lower Merion

article

The search is on for a suspected vehicle and its driver after police say a home invasion ended with a homicide in Lower Merion early Sunday morning.

The deadly incident happened in the unit block of Meredith Road around 2:20 a.m.

Police say a suspect fled from police in a vehicle stolen during the home invasion.

The vehicle is described as a 2004 Green Jeep Cherokee with Pennsylvania Registration LFS6673.

Police have yet to release further details about the home invasion, but are offering a $5,000 reward for any information.