4 teens apprehended after pizza delivery driver shot, robbed in Southwest Philadelphia

An innocent man was just trying to do his job when he became the victim of a robbery-turned shooting late Saturday night.

Police say four suspects robbed the delivery driver of pizzas, wings and money before shooting him on the 6700 block of Paschall Avenue around 11:30 p.m.

The 37-year-old then fled to a local police station, where he was rushed to the hospital in stable condition with two apparent gunshot wounds.

While investigating the scene, officers caught two males leaving a nearby home with pizza boxes.

Police say one escaped through an alley, but was found attempting to hide under a vehicle. Both were taken into custody, while another two males were detained inside the home.

All four were identified by police as the suspects involved in the robbery, including the 17-year-old shooter.

They ranged in age from 15 to 19 years old and will face several charges including, aggravated assault, robbery, theft and related offenses.