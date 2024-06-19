Expand / Collapse search
Arizona man arrested for pair of knifepoint robberies in Montgomery County

Published  June 19, 2024 10:57am EDT
Jonathan Hemberger, 51, was arrested in Upper Merion for a pair of knifepoint robberies.

UPPER MERION, Pa. - An Arizona man was arrested over 2,000 miles away in Upper Merion Township for a pair of knifepoint robberies. 

Jonathan Hemberger, 51, was taken into custody last Friday for a knifepoint robbery of a woman in the parking lot of the AAA-Mid Atlantic on Dekalb Pike.

Investigators believe Hemberger, a Phoenix resident, robbed someone at knifepoint the previous day after the victim had used an ATM at a PNC Bank.

No one was hurt in either robbery, according to police. 

Hemberger was taken to Montgomery County Correctional Facility after he failed to post $500,000 bail.