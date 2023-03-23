Suspect evades law enforcement after shooting girlfriend, barricading inside West Philly residence: officials

article

Officials say the search for a shooting suspect is ongoing after the individual evaded police and SWAT outside of a West Philadelphia residence.

According to police, officers responded to a residence on the 200 block of Farson Street just after 1 a.m. for reports of a person screaming.

When officers arrived on scene, they heard several gunshots and saw a muzzle flash, Chief Inspect Scott Small says.

Authorities say they discovered a 32-year-old woman who had been shot in the face and neck.

She was rushed to Presbyterian Hospital, where she is in critical condition, per police.

Investigators say the woman's boyfriend is the shooting suspect and he later barricaded himself inside the residence.

The SWAT team was called in to assist, but authorities later realized the back door was partially open and the suspect was no longer inside, according to Small.

The investigation is active and ongoing.