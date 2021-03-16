Arrest made after man, 56, shot and killed in Northeast Philly, officials say

article

A man has been killed in Northeast Philadelphia, as the city’s gun violence continues to escalate.

Officials say police were called to the 1500 block of Riverside Drive Tuesday morning, just after 11:30, for reports of shots fired.

Responding officers found a 56-year-old man shot one time in the chest. Police report the suspect was known to the victim.

Medics pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Police say an arrest has been made and two weapons were found at the scene.

