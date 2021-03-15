Man, 31, dies after Monday morning shooting in West Philadelphia

article

A man has died after police say he was shot multiple times in a West Philadelphia neighborhood.

The shooting occurred on the 4000 block of Lancaster Avenue around 8:39 a.m.

Police say the 31-yar-old man was found shot multiple times in the torso and legs. He was transported to a nearby hospital by responding medics but was later pronounced dead.

No arrest has been made and police say a weapon was recovered from the victim.

___

___

