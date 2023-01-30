Arrest made after man found fatally stabbed on floor of Pizza Hut in Crescentville
PHILADELPHIA - A deadly stabbing led Philadelphia police to a tragic discovery inside a Pizza Hut over the weekend.
Officers were called to a report of a person with a gun in the parking lot of the National Wholesale Liquidators on Orthodox Street Saturday afternoon.
A short time later, a 27-year-old man was found lying on the floor of a Pizza Hut a couple blocks away on Castor Avenue.
He was suffering from multiple stab wounds, and pronounced dead at a local hospital. Police later identified the victim as Wilber Caceres-Martinez.
Police say an arrest has been made, and a weapon recovered. However, no further details have been released at this time.