Caught on camera: Argument leads to broad daylight shootout in Southwest Philadelphia

Philadelphia police are looking to identify and locate two men they say were engaged in a shootout on a Southwest Philadelphia street last month.

The shooting occurred back on March 21 on the 2200 block of South 69th Street.

Video of the incident shows two men engaged in a heated argument on the front porch of home. One of the suspects begins to back away while still shouting at the second suspect.

The men then reconvene on the steps as both stand with their hands in their pocket before both pull out handguns.

Both suspects open fire, retreating in opposite directions. Miraculously, police say neither suspect, nor a bystander who can be seen in the video, were struck by gunfire.

Anyone with information about the incident, or the suspects, is asked to contact police.

