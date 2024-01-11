DNA from mask led to arrest in unsolved 2013 murder in Bucks County: DA

article

It's been more than 10 years since Joseph Canazaro was murdered inside his own home in Bucks County, and now officials say a suspect has finally been taken into custody.

Thomas Delgado, 50, of Philadelphia, was arrested Wednesday by detectives in Hilltown Township, according to the DA's office.

He is facing 34 charges in connection to Canazaro's death on January 18, 2013. Those charges include homicide, kidnapping, rape and robbery.

Canazaro, his girlfriend and 12-year-old son were tied up by two armed men when their home was ransacked that morning.

Officials say his girlfriend and son were able to escape and call 911, but Canazaro was found dead inside the garage when police arrived.

Guns, money, jewelry and other items were stolen from the property on the 300 block of Swartley Road in Hilltown Township.

The suspects fled the home in Canazaro's truck, which was later found at the Quakertown Plaza Shopping Center.

Surveillance video captured the suspects moving the stolen items from the truck to a red Nissan sedan parked in the shopping center.

DNA recovered from a mask found in the stolen truck was matched to Delgado, leading to his arrest, according to court documents.

A preliminary hearing has been set for January 23 in Bucks County.